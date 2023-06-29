Japan finance minister warns against excessive yen weakening

Adds quote, detail

TOKYO, June 30 (Reuters) - Japan would take appropriate steps should the yen weaken excessively, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday after the currency plumbed seven-month lows against the dollar.

Suzuki warned against investors pushing the yen too low as the currency weakened past 145 per dollar on Friday, a level which kept speculators wary of potential intervention from Japanese authorities.

"It is important for currencies to move stably reflecting fundamentals," Suzuki told reporters. "Sharp and one-sided moves are seen in the currency market lately. We will respond appropriately if the moves become excessive."

The Japanese currency struck 145.07 per dollar JPY=EBS in early Asia trade, its lowest in over seven months.

