Japan finance minister Suzuki: Won't rule out any option on FX volatility

TOKYO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Japan will not rule out any options if there is any excessive volatility in currency moves, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Thursday, warning against speculative yen moves amid the yen's fall to 11-month lows against the dollar.

Suzuki did not respond when asked whether the government had any plans for making rate checks, usually a prelude to an intervention.

The yen has depreciated near 150 per dollar JPY=EBS, a level seen by financial markets as a red line that would spur Japanese authorities to intervene, like they did last year.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Writing by Kantaro Komiya Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

