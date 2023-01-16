Japan Finance Minister Suzuki vows to win market confidence in debt management

TOKYO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Japan will strive to maintain market confidence by conducting appropriate debt management, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday, as the 10-year government bond yields broke above the upper cap of 0.5% set by the central bank.

Asked whether the Bank of Japan should take any steps to rein in rising bond yields and correct market distortion, Suzuki told reporters that such a decision must be left up to the central bank to decide as an independent institute.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

