Japan Finance Minister Suzuki vows to win market confidence in debt management

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

January 16, 2023 — 09:57 pm EST

Written by Tetsushi Kajimoto for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Japan will strive to maintain market confidence by conducting appropriate debt management, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday, as the 10-year government bond yields broke above the upper cap of 0.5% set by the central bank.

Asked whether the Bank of Japan should take any steps to rein in rising bond yields and correct market distortion, Suzuki told reporters that such a decision must be left up to the central bank to decide as an independent institute.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.