Japan finance minister says he won't rule out any steps to stem weak yen

TOKYO, March 26 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday that he would not rule out any measures to cope with the yen's weakening, echoing a warning from Japan's top currency diplomat.

"Rapid currency moves are undesirable," Suzuki told reporters after a cabinet meeting. "It is important for currencies to move stably, reflecting economic fundamentals."

Suzuki declined to comment on the possibility of authorities intervening into the currency market to stem the yen weakness.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.