News & Insights

Japan finance minister says he won't rule out any steps to stem weak yen

Credit: REUTERS/SUSANA VERA

March 25, 2024 — 07:51 pm EDT

Written by Tetsushi Kajimoto for Reuters ->

TOKYO, March 26 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday that he would not rule out any measures to cope with the yen's weakening, echoing a warning from Japan's top currency diplomat.

"Rapid currency moves are undesirable," Suzuki told reporters after a cabinet meeting. "It is important for currencies to move stably, reflecting economic fundamentals."

Suzuki declined to comment on the possibility of authorities intervening into the currency market to stem the yen weakness.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.