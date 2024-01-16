Japan finance minister says he discussed debt restructuring progress with Sri Lanka

TOKYO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday he discussed the progress of debt restructuring with the Sri Lankan president when he visited the south Pacific island country last week.

Suzuki said he told the president that Japan would continue to play a leading role in resolving Sri Lanka's debt restructuring.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

