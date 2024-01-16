News & Insights

Japan finance minister says he discussed debt restructuring progress with Sri Lanka

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

January 16, 2024 — 03:59 am EST

Written by Tetsushi Kajimoto for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday he discussed the progress of debt restructuring with the Sri Lankan president when he visited the south Pacific island country last week.

Suzuki said he told the president that Japan would continue to play a leading role in resolving Sri Lanka's debt restructuring.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

