Japan Feb wholesale prices rise 0.6 pct yr/yr

TOKYO, March 12 (Reuters) - Japanese wholesale prices rose 0.6 percent in the year to February, Bank of Japan data showed on Tuesday.[JPCGPY=ECI]

The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, compares with the median market forecast for a 0.5 percent annual increase and follows a 0.2 percent annual increase in January.

Details were as follows (preliminary, with percentage change; economists' median forecast in parentheses; previous figures may be revised):

FEB

JAN

DEC FEB INDEX Year-on-year +0.6 (+0.5)

+0.2

+0.2 +120.3 Mth-on-mth +0.2 (+0.1)

0.0

+0.3 To view the full tables, go to http://www.boj.or.jp/en/statistics/pi/cgpi_release/index.htm/ (Reporting by Tokyo newsroom)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.