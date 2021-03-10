Japan Feb wholesale prices fall 0.7 pct yr/yr

TOKYO, March 11 (Reuters) - Japanese wholesale prices fell 0.7 percent in the year to February, Bank of Japan data showed on Thursday.[JPCGPY=ECI]

The fall in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services follows a 1.5 percent annual decrease in January.

Overall final goods prices -- the prices of finished products charged to businesses -- fell 0.8 percent from a year earlier.

Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the consumer price index, fell 0.1 percent from a year earlier.

Details were as follows (preliminary, with percentage change; economists' median forecast in parentheses; previous figures may be revised):

FEB

JAN

DEC FEB INDEX Year-on-year

-0.7

-1.5

-2.0 +101.2 Mth-on-mth +0.4 (+0.5)

+0.5

+0.5 To view the full tables, go to http://www.boj.or.jp/en/statistics/pi/cgpi_release/index.htm/ (Reporting by Tokyo newsroom)

