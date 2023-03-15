US Markets

Japan Feb exports rise 6.5%% year/year - MOF

Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

March 15, 2023 — 07:50 pm EDT

Written by Tetsushi Kajimoto for Reuters ->

TOKYO, March 16 (Reuters) - Japan's exports rose 6.5% in February from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday.

The rise compares with a 7.1% increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 3.5% rise in the previous month.

Imports rose 8.3%, versus the median estimate for a 12.2% increase, resulting in a trade deficit of 897.7 billion yen ($6.75 billion). That compared with the median estimate for a 1.069 trillion yen deficit.

To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Finance at:

http://www.customs.go.jp/toukei/info/index_e.htm

($1 = 132.9600 yen)

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.