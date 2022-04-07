Japan Feb current account surplus 1.6 trln yen

Japan's current account surplus stood at 1.65 trillion yen ($13.29 billion) in February, Ministry of Finance data showed on Friday.

That compared with economists' median forecast for a surplus of 1.44 trillion yen in a Reuters poll.

