Japan Feb crude import volume down 7.5%

TOKYO, March 21 (Reuters) - Japan's customs-cleared crude oil imports fell 7.5% in February from the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday. Japan, the world's fourth-biggest crude buyer, imported 2.52 million barrels per day (11.617 million kilolitres) of crude oil last month, the preliminary data showed. Japan's imports of liquefied natural gas totalled 6.025 million tonnes last month, down 5.9% from a year earlier. Imports of thermal coal for power generation declined 17.7% in February to 7.81 million tonnes, the data showed. Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for last month, with volumes of crude, oil products and gasoline/naphtha in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in million tonnes; values in million yen. February figures Fuel Volume Yr/Yr (%) Value Yr/Yr (%) Mineral Fuels n/a n/a 2,211,054 -14.3 Crude Oil 11.617 -7.5 904,754 -0.0 Oil Products n/a n/a 233,708 25.7 (Mogas/Naphtha) 2.122 17.5 152,495 31.5 LNG 6.025 -5.9 597,288 -21.1 LPG 0.847 -3.9 79,922 -1.0 Coal 13.21 -9.1 391,795 -39.6 (Thermal Coal) 7.81 -17.7 195,791 -55.6 (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom)

