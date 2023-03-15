Japan Feb crude import volume down 3.5%

    TOKYO, March 16 (Reuters) - Japan's customs-cleared crude oil
imports fell 3.5% in February from the same month a year
earlier, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

Japan, the world's fourth-biggest crude buyer, imported 2.8
million barrels per day (12.459 million kilolitres) of crude oil
last month, the preliminary data showed.
 
Japan's imports of liquefied natural gas totalled 6.402
million tonnes last month, down 9.9% from a year earlier.
Imports of thermal coal for power generation increased by 1.4%
in February to 9.492 million tonnes, the data showed.

Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for last month, with volumes of crude, oil products and gasoline/naphtha 
in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in million tonnes; values in million yen.

February figures

                Fuel      Volume   Yr/Yr (%)       Value  Yr/Yr (%) 
       Mineral Fuels         n/a         n/a   2,577,485       19.3
           Crude Oil      12.459        -3.5     895,963       10.6
        Oil Products         n/a         n/a     185,187       -7.3
     (Mogas/Naphtha)       1.806       -15.7     115,439      -13.5
                 LNG       6.402        -9.9     761,367       12.8
                 LPG       0.882       -14.6      79,415      -14.4
                Coal      14.533        -0.2     652,558       74.1
      (Thermal Coal)       9.492         1.4     447,596      106.3

