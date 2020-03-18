Japan Feb core CPI rises 0.6 pct yr/yr

Attaches to additional alerts

TOKYO, March 19 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in February from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday.

The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median estimate for a 0.6 percent annual gain.

Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in February from a year ago.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko)

