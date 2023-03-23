Japan Feb core consumer prices rise 3.1% yr/yr - govt

March 23, 2023

TOKYO, March 24 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices in February rose 3.1% from a year earlier, slowing its annual pace of increase sharply from the previous month's 41-year high, government data showed on Friday.

The increase in the core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food but includes energy costs, matched a median market forecast and followed a 4.2% rise in January.

