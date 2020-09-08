Japan fast-food group succeeds in hostile bid for rival Ootoya -Nikkei

Contributor
Ritsuko Ando Reuters
Published

TOKYO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Japanese fast-food group Colowide 7616.T succeeded in its hostile bid for smaller rival Ootoya Holdings 2705.T, the Nikkei reported on Tuesday, despite the home-style restaurant chain warning that a takeover would hurt its food quality.

Colowide, which owns several well-known restaurants including barbecue chain Gyu-Kaku, has acquired around 46% in Ootoya including the 19% stake it previously owned, according to the report.

Colowide officials were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by David Dolan)

