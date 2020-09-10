Japan Fair Trade Commission Approves Commitment Plan Of Amazon Japan

(RTTNews) - The Japan Fair Trade Commission has announced the approval of the Commitment Plan submitted by Amazon Japan G.K. The JFTC found that the commitment plan of Amazon Japan would conform to the requirements and approved it.

Earlier, the JFTC investigated Amazon Japan and suspected that activities of Amazon Japan violated the Article 19 of the Antimonopoly Act. Amazon Japan G.K. made an application for approval of the JFTC in response to the notice which the Japan Fair Trade Commission issued in accordance with the Commitment Procedures on July 10, 2020.

