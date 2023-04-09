US Markets
Japan eyes government AI adoption if data concerns resolved -spokesperson

April 09, 2023 — 10:46 pm EDT

Written by Kantaro Komiya for Reuters ->

TOKYO, April 10 (Reuters) - Japan will consider government adoption of artificial intelligence technology (AI) such as ChatGPT if privacy and cybersecurity concerns are resolved, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday.

Asked about Italy's temporary ban on ChatGPT - developed by Microsoft Corp MSFT.O backed OpenAI - Matsuno told a news conference that Japan is aware of other countries' actions and will continue evaluating possibilities of introducing AI to reduce government workers' workload after assessing how to respond to concerns such as data breaches.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Stocks mentioned

