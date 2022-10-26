Japan extra budget for stimulus package to exceed $198 bln -NHK

TOKYO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Japan's upcoming economic stimulus package is expected to entail an extra budget of more than 29 trillion yen ($198 billion), far exceeding a previous estimate, national broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday.

Only a day earlier, Japanese media had reported that the government was set to spend about 25 trillion yen on the stimulus package, aimed at easing the pain from rising energy and other living costs.

Lawmakers from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party objected to the lower estimate, prompting Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki to meet on Wednesday evening to review the plan, NHK reported.

The massive spending, which is likely to be finalised on Friday, is expected to be partially funded by additional debt issuance in a move that would increase Japan's already huge debt pile.

