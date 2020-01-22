Japan exports shrink for 13th month in further blow to economy

Japan's exports fell for a 13th straight month in December, dragged down by U.S.-bound shipments of cars, construction and mining machinery, in a sign weak external demand is keeping a lid on the export-reliant economy.
