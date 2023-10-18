News & Insights

US Markets

Japan exports rise for the first time in three months

Credit: REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

October 18, 2023 — 08:47 pm EDT

Written by Tetsushi Kajimoto for Reuters ->

By destination, exports to China, Japan's largest trading partner followed by the United States, fell 6.2% year-on-year in September, posting a 10th straight month of decline, dragged by weaker demand for chips and electronic parts, food and electronic circuits.

U.S.-bound exports rose 13% year-on-year, led by hybrid vehicles, mining and construction machinery and motors.

China's economy grew at a faster-than-expected clip in the third quarter, while consumption and industrial activity in September also surprised on the upside, suggesting the recent flurry of policy measures is supporting a tentative recovery.

The trade data also showed imports fell 16.3% in the year to September, versus the median estimate for a 12.9% decrease.

($1 = 149.7500 yen)

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto. Editing by Sam Holmes)

((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.