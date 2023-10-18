Japan exports rise for the first time in three months

By destination, exports to China, Japan's largest trading partner followed by the United States, fell 6.2% year-on-year in September, posting a 10th straight month of decline, dragged by weaker demand for chips and electronic parts, food and electronic circuits.

U.S.-bound exports rose 13% year-on-year, led by hybrid vehicles, mining and construction machinery and motors.

China's economy grew at a faster-than-expected clip in the third quarter, while consumption and industrial activity in September also surprised on the upside, suggesting the recent flurry of policy measures is supporting a tentative recovery.

The trade data also showed imports fell 16.3% in the year to September, versus the median estimate for a 12.9% decrease.

