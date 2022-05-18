Japan exports rise 12.5% year/year - MOF

TOKYO, May 19 (Reuters) - Japan's exports rose 12.5% in April from a year earlier, posting a 14th straight month of increase, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday.

The rise compared with a 13.8% increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 14.7% rise in March.

Imports rose 28.2%, versus the median estimate for a 35.0% increase, as a weaker yen helped boost already surging global commodity prices, inflating import bills.

The trade balance came to a deficit of 839.2 billion yen ($6.56 billion), against the median estimate for a 1.150 trillion yen shortfall.

