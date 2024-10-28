News & Insights

Stocks

Japan Exchange Group Reports Growth Amid Stock Split

October 28, 2024 — 11:23 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Japan Exchange Group (JP:8697) has released an update.

Japan Exchange Group has reported an increase in operating revenue and net income for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with figures rising by 11.5% and 3.3% respectively compared to the previous year. The company also executed a 2-for-1 stock split on October 1, 2024, impacting the calculation of earnings per share. Furthermore, the dividend payout is adjusted considering the stock split, reflecting the company’s strategic financial management.

For further insights into JP:8697 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OSCUF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.