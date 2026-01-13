Japan Exchange Group (OSCUF) Price Target Increased by 10.79% to 12.21

The average one-year price target for Japan Exchange Group (OTCPK:OSCUF) has been revised to $12.21 / share. This is an increase of 10.79% from the prior estimate of $11.02 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.72 to a high of $13.39 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 47.47% from the latest reported closing price of $23.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 219 funds or institutions reporting positions in Japan Exchange Group. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 3.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSCUF is 0.14%, an increase of 2.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.89% to 104,580K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,969K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,735K shares , representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSCUF by 17.05% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,321K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,152K shares , representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSCUF by 11.48% over the last quarter.

JOHIX - JOHCM International Select Fund Institutional Shares holds 6,631K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,580K shares , representing a decrease of 14.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSCUF by 5.29% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,482K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,319K shares , representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSCUF by 14.85% over the last quarter.

TGVAX - Thornburg International Value Fund - holds 6,216K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,017K shares , representing an increase of 51.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSCUF by 59.25% over the last quarter.

