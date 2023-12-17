Japan Exchange Group Inc. - ADR (JPXGY) Price Target Increased by 5.59% to 10.92

The average one-year price target for Japan Exchange Group Inc. - ADR (OTC:JPXGY) has been revised to 10.92 / share. This is an increase of 5.59% from the prior estimate of 10.34 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.40 to a high of 13.48 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.76% from the latest reported closing price of 9.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Japan Exchange Group Inc. - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JPXGY is 0.02%, an increase of 10.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.98% to 14K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KINETICS PORTFOLIOS TRUST - Kinetics Market Opportunities Portfolio holds 7K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 5K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 23.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JPXGY by 44.55% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 64.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPXGY by 52.15% over the last quarter.

KINETICS PORTFOLIOS TRUST - Kinetics Global Portfolio holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

