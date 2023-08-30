Japan Exchange Group Inc. - ADR (JPXGY) Price Target Increased by 11.42% to 9.50

The average one-year price target for Japan Exchange Group Inc. - ADR (OTC:JPXGY) has been revised to 9.50 / share. This is an increase of 11.42% from the prior estimate of 8.53 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.53 to a high of 11.49 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.36% from the latest reported closing price of 8.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Japan Exchange Group Inc. - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JPXGY is 0.02%, an increase of 21.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 34.12% to 12K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KINETICS PORTFOLIOS TRUST - Kinetics Market Opportunities Portfolio holds 7K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 4K shares.

KINETICS PORTFOLIOS TRUST - Kinetics Global Portfolio holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 87.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JPXGY by 817.44% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.