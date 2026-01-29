Japan Exchange Group 9-month Results Climb, Confirms FY Outlook; Stock Drops

(RTTNews) - Japan Exchange Group Inc. (8697.T, JPXGY, OSCUF) reported Thursday higher profit and operating revenues in the first nine months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. Further, the firm maintained annual outlook.

In Japan, the shares were losing around 2.8 percent, trading at 1,680.50 yen.

In the first nine months, net income attributable to owners of the parent company climbed 17.1 percent to 54.99 billion Japanese yen from last year's 46.97 billion yen. Basic earnings per share were 53.33 yen, up from 45.14 yen a year ago.

Operating income grew 17.1 percent to 81.31 billion yen from 69.44 billion yen last year.

Operating revenue increased 14.8 percent to 139.63 billion yen from 121.59 billion yen a year ago.

Looking ahead for fiscal year, the company continues to expect attributable net income to increase 6.4% year-over-year to 65 billion yen or 63.09 yen per basic share, and operating income to grow 7.1 percent to 96.50 billion yen.

Annual revenue is still projected to be 176 billion yen, an 8.5% increase from the previous year.

