Japan Excellent, Inc. Issues Green Bonds for ESG Initiatives

Japan Excellent, Inc. (JP:8987) has released an update.

Japan Excellent, Inc. has announced the issuance of 5th JEI Green Bonds worth JPY 3.8 billion, aimed at funding the early repayment of short-term borrowings and promoting environmentally friendly projects. These green bonds, rated AA- by Japan Credit Rating Agency, reflect the company’s commitment to ESG activities through sustainable financing. The bonds will be publicly offered with a redemption date set for October 30, 2034.

