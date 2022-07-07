Japan ex-prime minister Abe may have been shot, taken to hospital - NHK

Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe has been taken to hospital bleeding after collapsing while delivering a speech in the city of Nara in western Japan, public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.

A sound like a gunshot was heard at the time, and a male suspect has been detained, NHK said.

