Japan ex-prime minister Abe may have been shot, taken to hospital - NHK

TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe has been taken to hospital bleeding after collapsing while delivering a speech in the city of Nara in western Japan, public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.

A sound like a gunshot was heard at the time, and a male suspect has been detained, NHK said.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

