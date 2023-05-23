Japan ETFs Hit Multi-Decade High on Buffett's Approval & More

The Nikkei index hit a new 33-year high yesterday and is up over 20% year-to-date. Last month, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway increased its stake in Japan's five largest trading houses. Berkshire had started investing in these companies about three years ago.

Buffett said he likes these stocks' earnings yields and dividends and may consider additional investments. In fact, the Nikkei has paid a higher dividend yield than the S&P 500 for the last two years, according to Bloomberg.

There are many other factors driving Japanese stocks higher. Foreign investors have increased their allocation to Japan amid the debt ceiling showdown in the US and China's weak economic recovery.

Major chipmakers including Taiwan Semiconductor TSM, Samsung, Micron MU and Intel INTC are planning to increase manufacturing in Japan amid rising trade tensions with China.

Japanese GDP expanded at an annualized rate of 1.6% in the first quarter, and inflation rose to 3.5% in April from a year earlier after decades of sluggish economic growth and deflation. The authorities have been encouraging companies to boost shareholder value and improve corporate governance.

While global central banks have been raising rates aggressively to tame multi-decade high inflation, the Bank of Japan continues to maintain a dovish stance. As a result, the Japanese yen has plunged against the dollar over the last two years.

The decline in currency boosts sales and profits for Japanese exporters. Furthermore, due to the strength of the dollar, currency-hedged ETFs have significantly outperformed unhedged Japan funds as well as the S&P 500 index.

The WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund DXJ holds dividend paying exporters. Well-known companies like Toyota Motor TM and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group MUFG are its top holdings.

To learn more about DXJ, the Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF DBJP and the JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF BBJP, please watch the short video above.





Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity ETF (DXJ): ETF Research Reports

Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (DBJP): ETF Research Reports

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.