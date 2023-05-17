Japan ETF (DBJP) Hits New 52-Week High

Investors seeking momentum may have Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF DBJP on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of DBJP are up approximately 23% from their 52-week low of $46.19/share.

But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a look at the fund and the near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might be headed.

DBJP In Focus

The underlying MSCI Japan US Dollar Hedged Index provides exposure to Japanese equity markets, while at the same time mitigating exposure to fluctuations between the value of the U.S. dollar and Japanese yen. The fund charges 45 bps in fees.

Why The Move?

The Japanese ETF has been an area to watch lately, given the surging stock prices. Japanese Topix benchmark climbed to its highest since 1990 and Nikkei 225 rose to the highest close in 16 months, led by better-than-expected corporate earnings, a weaker yen and increased buybacks.

More Gains Ahead?

The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 21.30. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.

