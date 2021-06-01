Japan Enlists TSMC to Advance Chip Technology – Report

) or TSMC will collaborate with Japanese companies on a government-backed project to advance chipmaking technologies in Japan.

According to Nikkei Asia, Japan’s position in the global semiconductor industry has been declining. In a bid to improve the country’s competitiveness, the government sought TSMC’s help.

As a result, TSMC will set up a research and development facility in Japan in partnership with the government. It will use that facility to collaborate with more than 20 Japanese companies on semiconductor technology advancements. The participating companies will include Ibiden, Asahi Kasei, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Shibaura Mechatronics, and Nagase.

TSMC will invest about $337 million in the project, which is about half of the project’s cost. The Japanese government will also fund the project. The research facility will be set up at the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology in Ibaraki Prefecture. The project will begin with a trial before entering full operation in 2022.

On April 15, Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini

Mehdi Hosseini

reiterated a Sell rating on TSM but raised the price target from $83 to $85, implying 27.57% downside potential. The analyst observed that TSMC’s $100 billion capex plan would drive revenue growth for the next three years, but depreciation and higher operating expenses will weigh on earnings.

“Strengthening demand environment, in our opinion, is enabling TSM to increase wafer prices across most nodes, though the sustainability of wafer price increase into 2022 and beyond is not clear,” noted Hosseini.

