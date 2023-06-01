Japan Elevator Service Holdings (TYO:6544) Price Target Increased by 5.68% to 2,371.50

The average one-year price target for Japan Elevator Service Holdings (TYO:6544) has been revised to 2,371.50 / share. This is an increase of 5.68% from the prior estimate of 2,244.00 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,919.00 to a high of 2,940.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.35% from the latest reported closing price of 1,877.00 / share.

Japan Elevator Service Holdings Maintains 0.91% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.91%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.89%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Japan Elevator Service Holdings. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6544 is 0.22%, an increase of 17.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.08% to 19,257K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,913K shares representing 7.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,016K shares, representing an increase of 12.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6544 by 39.61% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 3,192K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,819K shares, representing a decrease of 19.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6544 by 6.98% over the last quarter.

MPACX - MATTHEWS ASIA GROWTH FUND Investor Class Shares holds 1,194K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 921K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 930K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6544 by 1.05% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 802K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,296K shares, representing a decrease of 61.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6544 by 22.47% over the last quarter.

