News & Insights

World Markets

Japan economy expands more than expected on post-COVID spending

Credit: REUTERS/Yuya Shino

May 16, 2023 — 08:12 pm EDT

Written by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara for Reuters ->

By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara

TOKYO, May 17 (Reuters) - Japan's economy expanded an annualised 1.6% in the January-March period to mark the first increase in three quarters, data showed on Wednesday, as a post-COVID rebound in consumption offset global headwinds.

But mounting signs of a slowdown in U.S., European and Chinese growth clouded the outlook for the export-reliant economy, heightening uncertainty on how soon the central bank can phase out its massive stimulus programme.

The increase in gross domestic product (GDP) was much bigger than a median market forecast for a 0.7% gain, and followed a revised 0.1% fall in the final quarter of last year, government data showed.

Private consumption, which makes up more than half the economy, grew 0.6% in January-March from the previous quarter, as the country's re-opening from the pandemic boosted service spending. That was faster than forecasts of a 0.4% increase.

Capital expenditure was up 0.9%, dashing expectations for a 0.4% fall, the data showed.

External demand, or net exports, shaved 0.3 of a percentage point off GDP, highlighting the strain on manufacturers from slowing overseas growth.

While a delayed recovery in spending from the removal of COVID-related curbs is underpinning growth, sluggish global demand and the hit to households from rising living costs cloud the outlook for a sustained recovery.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.