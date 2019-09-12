Japan econmin Nishimura: Up to BOJ to decide monetary policy

Contributor
Yoshifumi Takemoto Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

TOKYO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday it was up to the Bank of Japan to decide what the appropriate monetary policy step should be.

He also told a news conference that monetary policy should be decided based on each country's economic condition, when asked how the European Central Bank's monetary easing decision could affect the BOJ's move.

