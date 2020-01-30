Japan drugstores plan mega-merger Oct 2021 -Nikkei

TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Japanese drugstore company MatsumotoKiyoshi Holdings 3088.T and rival Cocokara Fine Inc 3098.T plan to merge in October 2021, the Nikkei financial daily reported on Friday.

The two companies announced last August that they were discussing a possible merger, a move which would create the country's biggest chain of discount pharmacies with around $10 billion in annual sales.

MatsumotoKiyoshi will initially acquire 20% of Cocokara Fine shares, the Nikkei said.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

