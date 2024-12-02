Japan Display Unveils Advanced Automotive Display Technology

Japan Display (JP:6740) has released an update.

Japan Display Inc. has unveiled a groundbreaking 32-inch automotive-grade eLEAP+HMO display, featuring advanced technologies that significantly enhance display performance for automotive applications. This innovation offers a 76% reduction in energy consumption, increased brightness, and superior contrast, capturing strong interest from global automotive customers. JDI’s strategic alliances aim to create a robust ecosystem to meet the rising demand for its cutting-edge display technology.

