Japan Display Unveils Advanced Automotive Display Technology

December 02, 2024 — 06:54 pm EST

Japan Display (JP:6740) has released an update.

Japan Display Inc. has unveiled a groundbreaking 32-inch automotive-grade eLEAP+HMO display, featuring advanced technologies that significantly enhance display performance for automotive applications. This innovation offers a 76% reduction in energy consumption, increased brightness, and superior contrast, capturing strong interest from global automotive customers. JDI’s strategic alliances aim to create a robust ecosystem to meet the rising demand for its cutting-edge display technology.

