Japan Display (TYO:6740) Price Target Decreased by 8.33% to 33.66

The average one-year price target for Japan Display (TYO:6740) has been revised to 33.66 / share. This is an decrease of 8.33% from the prior estimate of 36.72 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 33.33 to a high of 34.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.00% from the latest reported closing price of 33.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Japan Display. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6740 is 0.01%, a decrease of 23.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.15% to 34,134K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,866K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,559K shares, representing a decrease of 15.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6740 by 25.44% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,985K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,732K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,706K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6740 by 11.62% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,648K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 2,470K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,562K shares, representing a decrease of 44.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6740 by 35.96% over the last quarter.

