AAPL

Japan Display to sell screen plant to Sharp for $390 mln, repay debt to Apple

Contributor
Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Japan Display said on Friday it has agreed to sell a smartphone screen plant to Sharp Corp for $390 million, raising funds to repay debt it owes Apple Inc for the plant construction costs.

TOKYO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Japan Display 6740.T said on Friday it has agreed to sell a smartphone screen plant to Sharp Corp 6753.T for $390 million, raising funds to repay debt it owes Apple Inc AAPL.O for the plant construction costs.

The company said in a statement it will also sell screen plant equipment at the central Japan factory to "an overseas customer" for $285 million. Sources have said the customer is Apple.

As Japan Display owes Apple more than $702.5 million for the $1.5 billion cost of building the plant five years ago, Japan Display said the $675 million funds to be raised from the plant and equipment sale would be used for repayment.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More