Japan Display Partners with Innolux for OLED Innovation

Japan Display Inc. (JDI) has entered into a strategic alliance with Innolux Corporation and CarUX Technology to develop eLEAP, a next-generation OLED display technology. Designed to enhance display performance while reducing costs and energy consumption, eLEAP is set to revolutionize the automotive display market with its first product, a 32-inch automotive-grade display. This collaboration aims to establish a global ecosystem for this innovative technology.

