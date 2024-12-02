News & Insights

Japan Display Partners with Innolux for OLED Innovation

December 02, 2024 — 06:54 pm EST

Japan Display (JP:6740) has released an update.

Japan Display Inc. (JDI) has entered into a strategic alliance with Innolux Corporation and CarUX Technology to develop eLEAP, a next-generation OLED display technology. Designed to enhance display performance while reducing costs and energy consumption, eLEAP is set to revolutionize the automotive display market with its first product, a 32-inch automotive-grade display. This collaboration aims to establish a global ecosystem for this innovative technology.

