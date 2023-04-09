Japan Display forms alliance with China's HKC on chip fabs, auto displays

TOKYO, April 10 (Reuters) - Japan Display Inc 6740.T said on Monday it has formed an alliance with HKC Corporation Ltd. (HKC) to cooperate on next-generation OLED technology, chip fabrication, and auto displays.

Japan Display (JDI) and China-based HKC will jointly plan and build fabs using JDI's eLEAP OLED technology, targeting mass production in 2025, the Japanese company said in a release.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Kim Coghill)

