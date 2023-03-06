Companies

Japan destroys new medium-lift rocket after second-stage engine failure

March 06, 2023 — 09:01 pm EST

TOKYO, March 7 (Reuters) - Japan said it had destroyed a new medium-lift rocket it launched toward space on Tuesday after the vehicle's second-stage engine failed to ignite.

The 57-metre (187 ft) tall H3 rocket lifted off from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA) Tanegashima space port, following an aborted launch last month. It was carrying the ALOS-3, a disaster management land observation satellite that is also equipped with an experimental infrared sensor designed to detect North Korean ballistic missile launches.

