Japan December wholesale prices rise more than expected

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

January 15, 2023 — 07:02 pm EST

Written by Leika Kihara for Reuters ->

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Japan's wholesale prices rose a faster-than-expected 10.2% in December from a year earlier, data showed on Monday, adding to recent growing signs of inflationary pressure that could keep the central bank under pressure to raise interest rates.

The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, exceeded a median market forecast for a 9.5% gain.

It followed a revised 9.7% increase in November, Bank of Japan (BOJ) data showed.

The yen-based import price index rose 22.8% in December from a year earlier, slowing from a revised 28.0% gain in November, in a sign the currency's recent sharp ascent helped reduce the cost of importing fuel and raw material.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.