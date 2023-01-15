Japan December wholesale prices rise more than expected

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Japan's wholesale prices rose a faster-than-expected 10.2% in December from a year earlier, data showed on Monday, adding to recent growing signs of inflationary pressure that could keep the central bank under pressure to raise interest rates.

The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, exceeded a median market forecast for a 9.5% gain.

It followed a revised 9.7% increase in November, Bank of Japan (BOJ) data showed.

The yen-based import price index rose 22.8% in December from a year earlier, slowing from a revised 28.0% gain in November, in a sign the currency's recent sharp ascent helped reduce the cost of importing fuel and raw material.

