Japan December jobless rate falls to 2.4%

TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Japan's jobless rate fell to 2.4% in December from the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate compared with economists' median forecast of 2.5% in a Reuters poll.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio slipped to 1.27 in December, matching the level seen in June 2022, separate labour ministry data showed. It was slightly lower than the median forecast of 1.28.

