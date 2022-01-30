Japan December factory output falls 1.0% month/month

TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Japan's factory output fell 1.0% in December, government data showed on Monday, coming in slightly below a median market forecast for a 0.8% decline.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to increase 5.2% in January and 2.2% in February, the data showed.

