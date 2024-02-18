News & Insights

Japan December core machinery orders rise 2.7% month/month

February 18, 2024 — 06:53 pm EST

TOKYO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders rose 2.7% in December from the previous month, government data showed on Monday.

That compared with a 2.5% rise expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

On a year-on-year basis, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as a leading indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, declined 0.7%, versus a forecast for a 1.4% drop.

