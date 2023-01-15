Japan Dec wholesale prices rise 10.2 pct yr/yr

TOKYO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Japanese wholesale prices rose 10.2 percent in the year to December, Bank of Japan data showed on Monday.[JPCGPY=ECI]

The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, compares with the median market forecast for a 9.5 percent annual increase and follows a 9.7 percent annual increase in November.

Details were as follows (preliminary, with percentage change; economists' median forecast in parentheses; previous figures may be revised):

DEC

NOV

OCT DEC INDEX Year-on-year+10.2 (+9.5)

+9.7

+9.6 +119.5 Mth-on-mth +0.5 (+0.3)

+0.8

+0.9 To view the full tables, go to http://www.boj.or.jp/en/statistics/pi/cgpi_release/index.htm/ (Reporting by Tokyo newsroom)

