Japan Dec wholesale prices fall 2.0 pct yr/yr

TOKYO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Japanese wholesale prices fell 2.0 percent in the year to December, Bank of Japan data showed on Thursday.[JPCGPY=ECI]

The fall in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, compares with the median market forecast for a 2.2 percent annual decrease and follows a 2.3 percent annual decrease in November.

Overall final goods prices -- the prices of finished products charged to businesses -- fell 1.4 percent from a year earlier.

Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the consumer price index, fell 0.7 percent from a year earlier.

Details were as follows (preliminary, with percentage change; economists' median forecast in parentheses; previous figures may be revised):

DEC

NOV

OCT DEC INDEX Year-on-year -2.0 (-2.2)

-2.3

-2.1 +100.3 Mth-on-mth +0.5 (+0.2)

-0.1

-0.2 To view the full tables, go to http://www.boj.or.jp/en/statistics/pi/cgpi_release/index.htm/ (Reporting by Tokyo newsroom)

