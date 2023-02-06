Japan Dec real wages post first rise in 9 months on 26-year-high nominal growth

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

February 06, 2023 — 06:30 pm EST

Written by Reuters -> 

       TOKYO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Japan's real wages rose in
December for the first time since March despite rising
inflation, as nominal pay grew at the fastest pace in nearly 26
years with robust winter bonuses.
    The market closely watches wage trends in the world's third
largest economy as high pay growth to counter price increases is
seen as a crucial condition for the Bank of Japan to scale back
its ultra-loose monetary easing.
    Inflation-adjusted real wages, a gauge of households'
purchasing power, gained 0.1% in December from a year earlier to
mark the first rise in nine months, the labour ministry data
showed.
    Total cash earnings, or nominal wages, grew 4.8%
year-on-year in December, posting the biggest hike since January
1997's 6.6%.
    It matched a 4.8% growth in the consumer price index the
ministry uses to calculate the pay in real terms, which includes
fresh foods but excludes owners' equivalent rent. The inflation
rate was the largest since May 1981's 5.1%.
    Special payments grew 7.6% in December, after a revised 3.1%
growth in the previous month. The indicator reflects the trends
of seasonal bonuses for winter in November to January and for
summer in June to August.
    "Companies usually deliver their biggest bonus payment of a
year in December, but this 7.6% (rise) is substantial" compared
to previous years, said a labour ministry official.
    Overtime pay, a barometer of business activity strength,
rose 3.0% year-on-year in December, led by double-digit
increases among restaurant and other service-sector workers. 
    It followed a revised 5.4% rise in November.
    A workforce crunch among the face-to-face industries could
be a factor behind the rising compensation for service workers,
said the official.
    For the whole of 2022, Japan's nominal wages grew 2.1%, the
biggest annual hike since 4.4% logged in 1991. But
four-decade-high inflation brought the real pay growth to the
negative territory, marking a 0.9% decrease after a 0.6% growth
in 2021.
    The following table shows preliminary data for monthly
incomes and number of workers in December:
----------------------------------------------------------------
   Payments             (amount)                (yr/yr % change)
 Total cash earnings   572,008 yen ($4,335.04)      +4.8
 -Monthly wage         269,740 yen                  +1.9
 -Regular pay          250,083 yen                  +1.8
 -Overtime pay          19,657 yen                  +3.0
 -Special payments     302,268 yen                  +7.6
----------------------------------------------------------------
 Number of workers      (million)               (yr/yr % change)
 Overall                 51.812                     +1.2
 -General employees      35.241                     +1.0
 -Part-time employees    16.570                     +1.2
----------------------------------------------------------------
    The ministry defines "workers" as 1) those who were employed
for more than one month at a company that employed more than
five people, or 2) those who were employed on a daily basis or
had less than a one-month contract but had worked more than 18
days during the two months before the survey was conducted, at a
company that employs more than five people.
    To view the full tables, see the labour ministry's website
at: http://www.mhlw.go.jp/english/database/db-l/index.html
($1 = 131.9500 yen)
 (Reporting by Kantaro Komiya;
Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
 ((Kantaro.Komiya@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kantarokomiya;))

Keywords: JAPAN ECONOMY/WAGES (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.