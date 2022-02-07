Japan Dec real wages post biggest monthly fall since May 2020

    TOKYO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Japan's real wages posted the
largest drop in more than 18 months in December, the government
said on Tuesday, as global inflationary pressures and a rise in
part-time workers hurt households' purchasing power.
    The world's third-largest economy has struggled to achieve a
substantial improvement in wages for years, undermining its
ability to achieve solid economic growth as it also faces a
rapidly ageing population.
    Inflation-adjusted real wages, a key gauge of households'
purchasing power, slumped 2.2% year-on-year in December, the
biggest drop since a 2.3% fall in May 2020, data from the labour
ministry showed.
    For the whole of 2021, real wages were flat, snapping two
years of declines after a 1.2% fall in 2020 and a 1.0% drop in
2019, according to the data.
    The drop in the monthly data was mainly due to a jump in a
consumer price index that the labour ministry uses to calculate
real wages, which gained 2.0% in December, as well as an
increase in part-timer workers.
    "The overall wage average declined because of a rise in the
share of people working shorter hours," said an official at the
labour ministry.
    Nominal total cash earnings slipped 0.2% in December,
posting their first fall in 10 months, after a revised 0.8% gain
in November, while regular pay was up 0.2%, the data showed.
    Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity,
rose 4.8% in December from the same period a year earlier,
rising for the ninth straight month.
    Special payments, which include the discretionary winter
bonuses that firms will slash when they face headwinds, lost
0.9% in December after a revised 6.9% increase in November.
    The following table shows preliminary data for monthly
incomes and numbers of workers in December:

----------------------------------------------------------------
   Payments             (amount)                (yr/yr % change)
 Total cash earnings   546,580 yen ($4,752.04)      -0.2
 -Monthly wage         265,011 yen                  +0.5
  -Regular pay         245,911 yen                  +0.2
  -Overtime pay         19,020 yen                  +4.8
 -Special payments     281,569 yen                  -0.9
----------------------------------------------------------------
 Number of workers      (million)               (yr/yr % change)
 Overall                52.241 mln                  +1.1
 -General employees     35.578 mln                  +0.5
 -Part-time employees   16.662 mln                  +2.3
----------------------------------------------------------------

    The ministry defines "workers" as 1) those who were employed
for more than one month at a company that employed more than
five people, or 2) those who were employed on a daily basis or
had less than a one-month contract but had worked more than 18
days during the two months before the survey was conducted, at a
company that employs more than five people.
    To view the full tables, see the labour ministry's website
at: http://www.mhlw.go.jp/english/database/db-l/index.html
    
    ($1 = 115.0200 yen)

 (Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Alex Richardson)
 ((daniel.leussink@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter:
@danielleussink;))

Keywords: JAPAN ECONOMY/WAGES (URGENT)

