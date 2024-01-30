Japan Dec factory output rises on production machinery

Recasts, adds details throughout

TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Japan's industrial output rose in December, government data showed on Wednesday, lifted by machinery production although a safety scandal at Toyota's 7203.T small-car unit threatened to weigh heavily on future output.

Production machinery also went up 4.3% month-on-month in December. The output of semiconductor manufacturing equipment increased 6.2% while exports to China, South Korea and Taiwan rose, a METI official said.

Japan's exports surged to record highs in December, with shipments to the United States soaring to their strongest-ever level and China-bound exports logging their first rise in more than a year.

Manufacturers surveyed by the industry ministry expected seasonally adjusted output to decrease 6.2% in January and climb 2.2% in February. METI maintained its assessment of industrial production as "seesawing."

"Although we believe that the production sentiment of companies is gradually getting out of the bearish phase, for the time being, we need to pay attention to the impact of the suspension of auto manufacturers' operation," the official said.

Other data showed Japanese retail sales expanded 2.1% in December from a year earlier. It marked the 22nd straight month of increase but fell short of the median market forecast for a 4.7% rise.

Compared with the previous month, retail sales shrank 2.9% in December, following a 1.1% gain in November, the data showed.

