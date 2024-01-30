Japan Dec factory output rises 1.8% month/month

TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Japan's factory output rose 1.8% in December from the previous month, compared with the median market forecast for a 2.4% rise, data showed on Wednesday.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect seasonally adjusted output to decrease 6.2% in January and climb 2.2% in February.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

